HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » FGCU hosts Northern Kentucky…

FGCU hosts Northern Kentucky after Warrick’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -3; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Marques Warrick scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 64-51 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

FGCU finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Eagles shot 45.4% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Kentucky went 20-12 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Norse averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up