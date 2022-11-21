FGCU hosts Northern Kentucky after Warrick’s 22-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -3; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Marques Warrick scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 64-51 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

FGCU finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Eagles shot 45.4% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Kentucky went 20-12 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Norse averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

