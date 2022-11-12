ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Felton scores 23, East…

Felton scores 23, East Carolina beats Presbyterian 77-57

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 23 points as East Carolina beat Presbyterian 77-57 on Saturday night.

Felton also had five rebounds for the Pirates (2-0). Javon Small added 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and seven assists. Kalib LaCount was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Blue Hose (1-2) were led in scoring by Terrell Ard Jr., who finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Marquis Barnett added 11 points and two blocks for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also had 11 points.

LaCount scored 13 points in the first half and East Carolina went into halftime trailing 32-26. Felton’s 20-point second half helped East Carolina close out the 20-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up