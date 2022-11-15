ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Felton leads East Carolina against Hampton after 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at East Carolina Pirates (2-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts the Hampton Pirates after RJ Felton scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 77-57 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

East Carolina went 15-15 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The East Carolina Pirates averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

Hampton went 9-19 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Hampton Pirates averaged 9.9 assists per game on 21.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

