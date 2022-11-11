Farris leads Marist against Binghamton after 20-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (1-0) at Marist Red Foxes (1-0) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the…

Binghamton Bearcats (1-0) at Marist Red Foxes (1-0)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Kam Farris scored 20 points in Marist’s 73-69 victory against the American Eagles.

Marist went 14-16 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Red Foxes averaged 9.0 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

Binghamton went 7-9 on the road and 12-17 overall last season. The Bearcats shot 44.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.