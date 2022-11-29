Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Falko and Binghamton host Loyola (MD)

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-3)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Jacob Falko scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 65-62 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bearcats are 2-1 on their home court. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Greyhounds are 0-3 in road games. Loyola (MD) ranks ninth in the Patriot scoring 25.4 points per game in the paint led by Golden Dike averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Falko is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. John McGriff is shooting 46.0% and averaging 10.3 points for Binghamton.

Kenny Jones is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals. Alonso Faure is averaging 10.2 points for Loyola (MD).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

