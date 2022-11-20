HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Fairleigh Dickinson wins 93-89 against VMI at JK54 Classic

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 8:02 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Demetre Roberts and Grant Singleton scored 21 points each in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 93-89 win over VMI on Sunday night to wrap up the JK54 Classic.

Roberts shot 5 for 15, making four 3-pointers, and going 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Knights (3-3). Singleton was 8 of 15 shooting, also making four 3-pointers. Heru Bligen added 19 points.

Sean Conway finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets (1-5). Asher Woods also scored 20 points and had five assists for VMI. Tyler Houser scored 15 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s next game is Tuesday at Pittsburgh on the road. VMI hosts Regent on Saturday.

