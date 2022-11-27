Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Peter’s on 4-game road slide

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-2)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Peter’s looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Peacocks are 3-0 in home games. Saint Peter’s averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Knights are 0-3 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is fifth in the NEC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sebastien Lamaute averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Peacocks. Kyle Cardaci is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Saint Peter’s.

Demetre Roberts is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15.0 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

