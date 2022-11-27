Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Peter’s on 4-game road slide

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-2) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-2)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Peter’s looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Peacocks are 3-0 in home games. Saint Peter’s averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Knights are 0-3 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is fifth in the NEC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sebastien Lamaute averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Peacocks. Kyle Cardaci is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Saint Peter’s.

Demetre Roberts is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15.0 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

