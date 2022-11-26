Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Peter’s on 4-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-2)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Peter’s looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Peacocks are 3-0 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is the MAAC leader with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Latrell Reid averaging 5.8.

The Knights are 0-3 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks fifth in the NEC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Peacocks. Kyle Cardaci is averaging 6.6 points for Saint Peter’s.

Demetre Roberts is averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15 points and two steals for Fairleigh Dickinson.

