Fairleigh Dickinson plays Hartford, aims to break road slide

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-5) at Hartford Hawks (3-6)
West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hits the road against Hartford looking to break its five-game road losing streak.
The Hawks are 3-1 in home games. Hartford leads the DI Independent with 14.9 assists per game led by Michael Dunne averaging 3.6.
The Knights are 0-4 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Dunne is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Hartford.
Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 14.9 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
