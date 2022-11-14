ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Fairfield Stags travel to take on the Xavier Musketeers

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Fairfield Stags (0-2) at Xavier Musketeers (2-0)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers host the Fairfield Stags.

Xavier finished 23-13 overall last season while going 16-5 at home. The Musketeers allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

Fairfield went 15-18 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Stags gave up 66.0 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

