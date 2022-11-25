Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Fairfield squares off against Towson in Savannah, Georgia

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Towson Tigers (5-0) vs. Fairfield Stags (0-4)

Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -10; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Fairfield Stags will play the Towson Tigers at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Fairfield finished 15-18 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Stags averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

Towson went 25-9 overall with a 10-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 7.3 steals, 2.7 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

