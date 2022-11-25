Fairfield squares off against Towson in Savannah, Georgia

Towson Tigers (5-0) vs. Fairfield Stags (0-4) Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -10; over/under is…

Towson Tigers (5-0) vs. Fairfield Stags (0-4)

Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -10; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Fairfield Stags will play the Towson Tigers at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Fairfield finished 15-18 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Stags averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

Towson went 25-9 overall with a 10-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 7.3 steals, 2.7 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.