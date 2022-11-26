Fairfield squares off against Mercer

Mercer Bears (3-3) vs. Fairfield Stags (1-4) Savannah, Georgia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -4.5; over/under is…

Mercer Bears (3-3) vs. Fairfield Stags (1-4)

Savannah, Georgia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -4.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Fairfield Stags face the Mercer Bears at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

The Stags are 1-4 in non-conference play. Fairfield is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Mercer is seventh in college basketball with 19.8 assists per game led by Luis Hurtado averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Stags. Supreme Cook is averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 55.6% for Fairfield.

Kamar Robertson is shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.5 points and 1.7 steals. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for Mercer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

