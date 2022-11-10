ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Evee scores 27 as Rice takes down Saint Thomas (Texas) 85-48

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 8:49 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 27 points to help Rice defeat Saint Thomas (Texas) 85-48 on Thursday night.

Evee made seven 3-pointers for the Owls (1-1).

Freddie Ricks III led the Celts in scoring, finishing with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Rice visits Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

