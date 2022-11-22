Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Evansville takes on UCF, seeks to halt 3-game slide

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Evansville Purple Aces (1-3) at UCF Knights (4-1)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville looks to stop its three-game slide with a win over UCF.

UCF finished 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 20.1 bench points last season.

Evansville finished 6-24 overall a season ago while going 2-11 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 5.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

