Evansville takes on UCF, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Evansville Purple Aces (1-3) at UCF Knights (4-1) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville looks to stop…

Evansville Purple Aces (1-3) at UCF Knights (4-1)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville looks to stop its three-game slide with a win over UCF.

UCF finished 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 20.1 bench points last season.

Evansville finished 6-24 overall a season ago while going 2-11 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 5.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.