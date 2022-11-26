Evansville Purple Aces play the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials (2-3) vs. Evansville Purple Aces (1-5) Savannah, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -1;…

Robert Morris Colonials (2-3) vs. Evansville Purple Aces (1-5)

Savannah, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -1; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Robert Morris Colonials and the Evansville Purple Aces square off in Savannah, Georgia.

The Purple Aces are 1-5 in non-conference play. Evansville gives up 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Colonials have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Robert Morris ranks sixth in the Horizon with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 7.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 37.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Purple Aces. Antoine Smith Jr. is averaging 6.7 points for Evansville.

Enoch Cheeks is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 11.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for Robert Morris.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

