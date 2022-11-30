Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Evansville hosts Southern Illinois after Domask’s 32-point performance

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-6)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -8.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Marcus Domask scored 32 points in Southern Illinois’ 64-61 overtime win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Purple Aces are 0-1 in home games. Evansville is seventh in the MVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Marvin Coleman averaging 5.6.

The Salukis are 1-1 in road games. Southern Illinois is the top team in the MVC giving up just 59.2 points per game while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Purple Aces and Salukis square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6% for Evansville.

Domask is averaging 19 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 11.2 points and two steals for Southern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

