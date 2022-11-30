Evansville hosts Southern Illinois after Domask’s 32-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-6) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -8.5;…

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-6)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -8.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Marcus Domask scored 32 points in Southern Illinois’ 64-61 overtime win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Purple Aces are 0-1 in home games. Evansville is seventh in the MVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Marvin Coleman averaging 5.6.

The Salukis are 1-1 in road games. Southern Illinois is the top team in the MVC giving up just 59.2 points per game while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Purple Aces and Salukis square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6% for Evansville.

Domask is averaging 19 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 11.2 points and two steals for Southern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

