Etienne leads Southern against No. 17 Arizona after 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Arizona Wildcats (1-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats after Bryson Etienne scored 25 points in Southern’s 66-56 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

Arizona finished 33-4 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Wildcats averaged 19.6 assists per game on 30.2 made field goals last season.

Southern finished 8-11 on the road and 17-14 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

