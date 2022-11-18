RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Estrada scores 27, Hofstra beats San Jose State 85-76

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 12:17 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Estrada’s 27 points helped Hofstra defeat San Jose State 85-76 on Thursday.

Estrada added five assists for the Pride (4-0). Tyler Thomas shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. German Plotnikov recorded 12 points and was 2 of 5 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 9 from the line.

The Spartans (3-1) were led in scoring by Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who finished with 17 points and five assists. Tibet Gorener added 17 points for San Jose State. In addition, Omari Moore finished with 16 points and six assists.

Estrada scored 13 points in the first half and Hofstra went into the break trailing 41-31. Estrada led Hofstra with 14 points in the second half as his team outscored San Jose State by 19 points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

