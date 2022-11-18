Estrada leads Hofstra against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 27-point game

Hofstra Pride (4-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-0) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the Saint…

Hofstra Pride (4-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-0)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Hofstra’s 85-76 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 26-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels gave up 60.6 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Hofstra finished 21-11 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Pride gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

