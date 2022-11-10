Estrada leads Hofstra against Iona after 27-point game

Iona Gaels (1-0) at Hofstra Pride (1-0)
Hempstead, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Iona Gaels after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Hofstra’s 83-77 victory against the Princeton Tigers.
Hofstra finished 21-11 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Pride averaged 15.5 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.
Iona finished 17-3 in MAAC play and 7-5 on the road a season ago. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
