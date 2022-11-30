Estrada and Hofstra host George Mason

Hofstra Pride (6-2) at George Mason Patriots (3-4) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -3.5;…

Hofstra Pride (6-2) at George Mason Patriots (3-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the George Mason Patriots after Aaron Estrada scored 29 points in Hofstra’s 72-70 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Patriots have gone 3-0 in home games. George Mason has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pride are 2-1 in road games. Hofstra has a 6-2 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.7% for George Mason.

Estrada is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.0 points for Hofstra.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.