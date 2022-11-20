HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
English scores 17 to lead McNeese past Lamar 66-57

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 6:27 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Trae English scored 17 points as McNeese beat Lamar 66-57 on Sunday night.

English made 5 of 12 shots from 3-points range for the Cowboys (2-3). Rhyjon Blackwell and Johnathan Massie both scored 11.

Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (3-3) with 19 points. Adam Hamilton posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Terry Anderson scored 12.

McNeese’s next game is Wednesday against Baylor on the road, while Lamar visits SMU on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

