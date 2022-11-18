RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Elon visits NC State after Joiner’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Elon Phoenix (1-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (3-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Elon Phoenix after Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points in NC State’s 107-74 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

NC State went 11-21 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolf Pack shot 41.2% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Elon went 10-22 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 4.6 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

