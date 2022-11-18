Elon visits NC State after Joiner’s 26-point showing

Elon Phoenix (1-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (3-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State…

Elon Phoenix (1-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (3-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Elon Phoenix after Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points in NC State’s 107-74 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

NC State went 11-21 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolf Pack shot 41.2% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Elon went 10-22 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 4.6 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

