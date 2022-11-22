Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Elon plays Jacksonville State following Watson’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Elon Phoenix (1-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -7.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Torrence Watson scored 20 points in Elon’s 74-63 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.

Jacksonville State finished 21-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 13.7 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

Elon went 10-22 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Phoenix shot 42.6% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

