Elon plays High Point on 3-game road slide

Elon Phoenix (1-6) at High Point Panthers (5-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon will aim to end its three-game road losing streak when the Phoenix take on High Point.

The Panthers are 3-0 in home games. High Point averages 85.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Phoenix are 0-2 in road games. Elon allows 74.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoulaye averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Jaden House is shooting 50.6% and averaging 22.3 points for High Point.

Sean Halloran is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Phoenix. Torrence Watson is averaging 12.0 points for Elon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

