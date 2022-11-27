Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Elon Phoenix face the…

Elon Phoenix face the Radford Highlanders on 5-game slide

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Radford Highlanders (3-3) at Elon Phoenix (1-5)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon will try to stop its five-game skid when the Phoenix take on Radford.

The Phoenix have gone 1-1 at home. Elon is ninth in the CAA shooting 29.9% from downtown, led by John Bowen shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Highlanders are 0-3 in road games. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Shaquan Jules averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zac Ervin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Torrence Watson is shooting 32.8% and averaging 12.3 points for Elon.

Kenyon Giles averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.3 points for Radford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up