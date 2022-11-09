ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Edwards scores 21, James Madison downs Hampton

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 9:38 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Terrence Edwards’ 21 points helped James Madison defeat Hampton 106-58 on Wednesday night.

Edwards also contributed 11 rebounds and five assists for the Dukes (2-0). Takal Molson scored 20 points and added nine rebounds. Vado Morse was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Marquis Godwin finished with 12 points for the Pirates (0-1). Amir Nesbitt added 11 points and Russell Dean 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

