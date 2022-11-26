Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Eastmond's 20 help SE…

Eastmond’s 20 help SE Louisiana defeat William Carey 96-62

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Roscoe Eastmond’s 20 points helped SE Louisiana defeat William Carey 96-62 on Saturday.

Eastmond shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Lions (4-3). Christian Agnew scored 19 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line, and added five assists. Donte Houston Jr. was 5 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Marqus Mitchell led the Crusaders in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Arturro Binghma added nine points and six rebounds for William Carey. Kolby Moore also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up