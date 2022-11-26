Eastern Washington visits Florida International after Jones’ 26-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-4) at Florida International Panthers (3-2) Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-4) at Florida International Panthers (3-2)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on the Eastern Washington Eagles after Denver Jones scored 26 points in Florida International’s 83-50 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 in home games. Florida International scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 62.7% and averaging 20.4 points for Florida International.

Steele Venters is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.2 points for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

