Eastern Washington visits Florida International after Jones’ 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-4) at Florida International Panthers (3-2)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Denver Jones scored 26 points in Florida International’s 83-50 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Panthers are 3-1 on their home court. Florida International is seventh in C-USA in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Nick Guadarrama paces the Panthers with 4.8 boards.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Eastern Washington is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.8 points. Jones is shooting 62.7% and averaging 20.4 points for Florida International.

Steele Venters is shooting 37.5% and averaging 11.2 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.2 points for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

