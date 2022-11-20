HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Eastern Washington faces Washington State in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Washington State Cougars (1-2) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (1-3)

Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington and Washington State square off in non-conference action.

Eastern Washington finished 18-16 overall with a 9-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

Washington State finished 11-9 in Pac-12 action and 8-5 on the road a season ago. The Cougars shot 40.6% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

