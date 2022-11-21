Eastern Washington Eagles square off against the Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars (1-2) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (1-3) Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington…

Washington State Cougars (1-2) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (1-3)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -7; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles will play the Washington State Cougars at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Eastern Washington finished 18-16 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles averaged 76.9 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.3% from deep last season.

Washington State went 22-15 overall with an 11-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Cougars averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.