Eastern Washington and Washington State set for cross-conference matchup

Washington State Cougars (1-2) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (1-3) Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington…

Washington State Cougars (1-2) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (1-3)

Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington and Washington State square off in non-conference action.

Eastern Washington went 18-16 overall with a 9-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

Washington State finished 22-15 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Cougars averaged 71.5 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.