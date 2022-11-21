HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Eastern Washington and Washington State set for cross-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Washington State Cougars (1-2) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (1-3)

Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington and Washington State square off in non-conference action.

Eastern Washington went 18-16 overall with a 9-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

Washington State finished 22-15 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Cougars averaged 71.5 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

