Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Townsend’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -4.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland’s 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

Oakland finished 10-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 16.7 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Eastern Michigan went 10-21 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Eagles gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

