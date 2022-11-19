Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Townsend’s 30-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -4.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland’s 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

Oakland finished 10-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 16.7 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Eastern Michigan went 10-21 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Eagles gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.