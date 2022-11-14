Eastern Michigan visits Bradley after Bates’ 30-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at Bradley Braves (1-1) Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at Bradley Braves (1-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Bradley Braves after Emoni Bates scored 30 points in Eastern Michigan’s 88-83 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Bradley finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 17-14 overall. The Braves averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

Eastern Michigan went 10-21 overall last season while going 2-14 on the road. The Eagles averaged 10.3 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

