Eastern Michigan Eagles take on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on 3-game skid

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-2) vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-3)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan comes into the matchup with Purdue Fort Wayne as losers of three in a row.

Eastern Michigan went 8-7 at home a season ago while going 10-21 overall. The Eagles averaged 69.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.0 last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 15-6 in Horizon play and 6-7 on the road a season ago. The Mastodons averaged 8.8 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

