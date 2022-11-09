Eastern Illinois takes on Illinois State in non-conference matchup

Illinois State Redbirds (0-1) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois and…

Illinois State Redbirds (0-1) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois and Illinois State square off in non-conference action.

Eastern Illinois finished 5-26 overall last season while going 4-9 at home. The Panthers shot 39.8% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Illinois State finished 5-13 in MVC action and 1-11 on the road a season ago. The Redbirds averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

