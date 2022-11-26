Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Alabama State Hornets square off in Athens, Ohio

Alabama State Hornets (0-6) vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois…

Alabama State Hornets (0-6) vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -1; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama State Hornets and the Eastern Illinois Panthers play at Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio.

The Panthers are 1-5 in non-conference play. Eastern Illinois has a 1-2 record against teams over .500.

The Hornets have a 0-6 record in non-conference games. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Carlesimo averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Yaakema Rose Jr. is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.7 points for Eastern Illinois.

Ashton McClelland is averaging for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 14.0 points for Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.