ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Eastern Illinois faces Ohio…

Eastern Illinois faces Ohio State on 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois heads into the matchup with Ohio State after losing three games in a row.

Ohio State went 13-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Buckeyes shot 47.1% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Illinois finished 5-26 overall with a 1-16 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 56.3 points per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up