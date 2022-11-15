Eastern Illinois faces Ohio State on 3-game skid

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois heads…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois heads into the matchup with Ohio State after losing three games in a row.

Ohio State went 13-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Buckeyes shot 47.1% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Illinois finished 5-26 overall with a 1-16 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 56.3 points per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.

