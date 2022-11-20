East Tennessee State visits Tennessee Tech after Sebree’s 22-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) Cookeville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jaylen Sebree scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 90-85 overtime loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

Tennessee Tech went 7-7 at home a season ago while going 11-21 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 9.7 from the free throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.

East Tennessee State went 15-17 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Buccaneers averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.