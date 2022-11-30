Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
East Tennessee State beats Mars Hill 84-56

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 10:57 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 19 points as East Tennessee State beat Mars Hill 84-56 on Wednesday night.

Haynes also added seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-4). Jordan King added 14 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Deanthony Tipler was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Kory Davis led the way for the Lions with 16 points and eight assists. Marvin Hires added 14 points and Isaiah Jones finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

