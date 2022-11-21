East Carolina visits Indiana State after McCauley’s 30-point showing

East Carolina Pirates (3-0) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (3-0) Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana…

East Carolina Pirates (3-0) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (3-0)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the East Carolina Pirates after Courvoisier McCauley scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 101-75 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

Indiana State went 11-20 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sycamores averaged 13.1 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

East Carolina finished 2-7 on the road and 15-15 overall a season ago. The Pirates averaged 6.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

