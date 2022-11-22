East Carolina Pirates and the Toledo Rockets meet

Toledo Rockets (3-1) vs. East Carolina Pirates (3-1) Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates…

Toledo Rockets (3-1) vs. East Carolina Pirates (3-1)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates will play the Toledo Rockets at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

East Carolina finished 15-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 6.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Toledo finished 26-8 overall with a – record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Rockets shot 47.9% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.