E. Tennessee St. dumps Elon 77-64 behind Haynes, Tipler

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 11:27 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 17 points and had six rebounds and Deanthony Tipler scored 15 points and East Tennessee State beat Elon 77-64 on Friday night.

Jordan King added 13 points for the Buccaneers (2-0).

John Bowen finished with 17 points for the Phoenix (1-1) and Zac Ervin scored 11.

In shooting 7 for 18 from 3-point range, East Tennessee State now has made at least one 3 in 1,093 consecutive games. It’s the fourth-longest streak in the NCAA, with UNLV topping the list with 1,162 games. East Tennessee State started the streak on Feb. 16, 1987 against Davidson.

