Durugordon and Austin Peay host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-1) at Austin Peay Governors (3-4)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Sean Durugordon scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 56-55 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Governors are 1-1 on their home court. Austin Peay is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hilltoppers are 1-0 in road games. Western Kentucky ranks third in C-USA with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jairus Hamilton averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shon Robinson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Governors. Durugordon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Austin Peay.

Luke Frampton is averaging 14.7 points for the Hilltoppers. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 assists for Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

