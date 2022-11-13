ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Duquesne Dukes take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in cross-conference game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) at Duquesne Dukes (1-1)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and South Carolina State meet in non-conference action.

Duquesne went 6-24 overall with a 3-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dukes averaged 10.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

South Carolina State went 6-8 on the road and 15-16 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 6.6 steals, 3.6 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

