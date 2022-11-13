Duquesne Dukes take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in cross-conference game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) at Duquesne Dukes (1-1) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and South Carolina…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) at Duquesne Dukes (1-1)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and South Carolina State meet in non-conference action.

Duquesne went 6-24 overall with a 3-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dukes averaged 10.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

South Carolina State went 6-8 on the road and 15-16 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 6.6 steals, 3.6 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

