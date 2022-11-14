Dunn leads Temple against Vanderbilt after 22-point performance

Vanderbilt Commodores (0-2) at Temple Owls (1-1) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after…

Vanderbilt Commodores (0-2) at Temple Owls (1-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Damian Dunn scored 22 points in Temple’s 68-64 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

Temple went 11-3 at home last season while going 17-12 overall. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game while shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range last season.

Vanderbilt went 19-17 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Commodores averaged 11.5 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

