ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Dunn leads Temple against…

Dunn leads Temple against Vanderbilt after 22-point performance

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Vanderbilt Commodores (0-2) at Temple Owls (1-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Damian Dunn scored 22 points in Temple’s 68-64 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

Temple went 11-3 at home last season while going 17-12 overall. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game while shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range last season.

Vanderbilt went 19-17 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Commodores averaged 11.5 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up