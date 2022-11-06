Duke hosts Jacksonville for season opener

Jacksonville Dolphins at Duke Blue Devils
Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -16.5; over/under is 141
BOTTOM LINE: The Duke Blue Devils open the season at home against the Jacksonville Dolphins.
Duke finished 32-7 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 67.8 points per game and shoot 41.7% from the field last season.
Jacksonville finished 6-10 on the road and 21-10 overall a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 12.5 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
