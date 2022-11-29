Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Dufault scores 19 as St. Thomas beats North Central 111-63

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 10:57 PM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Dufault’s 19 points helped St. Thomas defeat North Central (Minn.) 111-63 on Tuesday night.

Dufault also had five rebounds, nine assists, and five steals for the Tommies (6-3). Dom Martinelli scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ben Nau shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Micah Filer led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Caden Freetly added 12 points for North Central. Zach Kjeseth also had seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

