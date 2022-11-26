Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Dubar scores 17 as…

Dubar scores 17 as Hofstra downs UNC Greensboro 65-53

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar scored 17 points as Hofstra beat UNC Greensboro 65-53 on Saturday.

Dubar added six rebounds for the Pride (5-2). Tyler Thomas was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 14 points. Amar’e Marshall was 2 of 4 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Spartans (3-3) were led by Mikeal Brown-Jones, who recorded 11 points. Keondre Kennedy added 10 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro. Bas Leyte also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up